Brandon Scherff is one of many players playing under the franchise tag in 2020

Washington guard Brandon Scherff will play the 2020 season under the franchise tag, as the two sides were unable to agree on a long-term deal prior to Wednesday's deadline.

However, don't fret Washington fans. The guard is one of many players across the NFL that will play the 2020 season under the tender.

Prior to the March 16 deadline, 14 players across the league were franchise tagged by their respective organizations. Those include some of the league's biggest stars, such as Dak Prescott and A.J. Green. Yet, only two players originally tagged have agreed to a long-term deal.

Agreed to a long term deal:

Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City: Just two days before the deadline, Jones and Kansas City agreed to a four-year, $80 million deal with a maximum value of $85 million. The 2019 Pro Bowler is the latest big-money signing from the Super Bowl champs this offseason, who locked up QB Patrick Mahomes to a record $503 million contract earlier this month.

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee: After the Titans' surprising playoff run to the AFC Championship Game, the team had to important decisions to make regarding the contracts of Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. Tennessee chose to give the quarterback a multi-year deal, which meant Henry was likely to play under the tag in 2020. However, just minutes before the 4 p.m. deadline, the two sides agreed to a long-term deal to lock up last year's leading rusher.

Will play under the tag:

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas: The Cowboys signal-caller has been in contract talks for months, but no long-term deal was ever reached. Prescott signed his tenure last month, where he will make $31.4 million next season. For Washington fans, this seems eerily similar to the Kirk Cousins saga from a few years ago.

Hunter Henry, TE, LA Chargers: Over the past few seasons, Henry has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL -- when he's on the field. The tight end missed all of the 2018 season with a torn ACL, but bounced back nicely in 2019 with a 55-catch effort in just 12 games. However, with the economic uncertainties due to the pandemic, the Chargers have decided to put a contract extension on hold.

Brandon Scherff, OG, Washington: The three-time Pro Bowler will play the 2020 season under the tag, as the two sides will reportedly reopen negotiations for a long-term deal following the season. Scherff will earn just north of $15 million in 2020.

Joe Thuney, OG, New England: Prior to free agency, Thuney was a potential target for Washington had Scherff signed elsewhere. However, both were tagged by their respective organizations and will each play under the tenure this season. Thuney has started every game for New England over the past four seasons, and if the Patriots don't find common ground on a long-term deal, he could reportedly be used as a trade chip.

Justin Simmons, S, Denver: Simmons was also thought to be another potential target for Washington in FA, but Denver never allowed its underrated safety to test the market. Both sides have expressed interest in working out a long-term deal. Even with the versatile defender playing under the tag in 2020, don't expect him to play elsewhere for a long time.

Matt Judon, DE/LB, Baltimore: While Judon expectedly would like the security of a long-term deal, the pass rusher said earlier this month he's "blessed" to be playing under the franchise tag. Should he build on his solid 2019 campaign, he'll have plenty of leverage come negotiations next spring.

Shaq Barrett, OLB, Tampa Bay: In his first year as a full-time starter, Barrett burst onto the scene in 2019 with a league-best 19.5 sacks. However, after the team spent considerable money in free agency (hello, Tom Brady) the two sides were unable to agree to a long-term deal. Barrett has accepted his tender but also filed a grievance to earn the salary of a defensive end rather than a linebacker, which is approximately a $2 million difference.

Bud Dupree, OLB, Pittsburgh: Similarly to Barrett, Dupree has also filed a grievance hoping to earn the salary of a defensive end in 2020, rather than a linebacker. Dupree amassed a career-best 11.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 2019.

Anthony Harris, S, Minnesota: From an undrafted free agent to one of the league's top safeties, Harris has certainly earned his eventual payday. But for now, he'll earn $11.4 million in 2020. The ball-hawking safety, alongside Harrison Smith, make up one of the league's best safety tandems.

Have not signed franchise tender yet:

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati: Green missed the entirety of the 2019 season with a foot injury, but his impressive body of work is enough to warrant an extension, at least in his opinion. Rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow will have his No. 1 wideout for at least the 2020 season, as Green has agreed to play under the tag, while he has yet to sign it.

Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Jacksonville: Ngakoue has publicly expressed his desire to leave Jacksonville for months, as the pass rusher felt he was worthy of a long-term deal as early as the 2019 offseason. Ngakoue has stated he will never play another game for the Jaguars again, but the team has yet to find a trade partner for him. The former University of Maryland standout has reportedly told teams he's flexible about playing under the tag elsewhere, but Jacksonville is unwilling to move on from him.

