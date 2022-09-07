Brandon Scherff just looking at Week 1 as another game

New Jacksonville Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career in Washington. After becoming the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Scherff played out his rookie contract before spending his final two seasons in Washington playing on the franchise tag.

During his time with Washington, Scherff earned five trips to the Pro Bowl and one first-team All-Pro selection. While Scherff said multiple times he wanted to remain in Washington, he never seriously entertained the team’s contract offers, and it was clear before the 2021 season that it would be his last with Washington.

In March, Scherff signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars. Many believed Scherff would sign with a team closer to his native Iowa or at least a contender, but he chose the Jags and their $49.5-million offer.

Now, Scherff returns to Washington in Week 1, as the Commanders host the Jaguars.

For Scherff, hearing them called the Commanders will be different.

“Yeah, it’s strange, but they’re the same team, a lot of good guys there,” Scherff said. “We’ve been watching film, and we’re excited for the challenge.”

And for the first time in his NFL career, he will be running out of the visiting tunnel at FedEx Field.

“It’s going to be really weird,” Scherff said. “I’ve spent my seven years there, had a lot of fun, a lot of memories, but it’s going to be different. I’m excited because it’s a start to the new season and we’re playing football, and this is what we dream about doing.”

Scherff was used to playing with multiple quarterbacks during his time in Washington. Now, he will play with 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. But, Scherff understands what’s ahead of him in facing the Commanders’ defensive line.

He had scouting reports on some of Washington’s defensive linemen:

On Jonathan Allen: “Jonathan is as good as they come. He’s strong; he’s physical.”

On Daron Payne: “I’d say he’s really, really strong, and he’s fast. He’s sneaky fast. He’s an underrated pass rusher. He’s a really good football player.”

Montez Sweat: “I have never seen anybody that big run that fast.”

Scherff even complimented backup Daniel Wise: “I practiced against him every day last year, and he’s a heck of a player, too,” Scherff said.

Scherff doesn’t appear too emotional concerning his return to Washington. Veteran Trai Turner will likely fill Scherff’s old role at right guard for the Commanders.

