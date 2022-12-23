Brandon Scherff injury: Jaguars RG limps off with leg injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a first half lead against the New York Jets with a 16-play, 96-yard touchdown drive, but it may have proven to be a costly one.

Jaguars right guard and offensive team captain Brandon Scherff was injured near the goal line on a run play. After staying down and holding his right ankle, Scherff eventually limped off the field after being attended to by trainers.

Scherff was replaced in the game by Blake Hance and the team scored a one-yard rushing touchdown on his first play in the game. The Jaguars later announced that Scherff was questionable to return.

The Jaguars signed Scherff in the offseason to a three-year, $49.5 million contract. Prior to joining Jacksonville, Scherff spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career in Washington where he earned five trips to the Pro Bowl.

Jacksonville has avoided injuries along much of the roster, but has had issues along the offensive line. Starting left guard Ben Bartch was lost for the year earlier this season and left tackle Cam Robinson suffered a torn meniscus late in the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.

