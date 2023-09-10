Brandon Scherff carted off with ankle injury

Jaguars right guard Brandon Scherff was injured with 14:11 remaining in the third quarter.

He was rolled from behind by Kenny Moore, who had a quarterback hit on Trevor Lawrence, and Moore's body pinned Scherff's right ankle.

Teammates frantically called for medical assistance.

Scherff walked off gingerly, but after a quick trip to the sideline medical tent, he was carted to the training room.

The Jaguars list him as questionable with an ankle injury.

Tyler Shatley has replaced Scherff.

The Jaguars lead the Colts 17-14 on a 45-yard field goal by Brandon McManus with 8:31 left in the third.