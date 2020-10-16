Brandon Scherff activated from IR, likely to start Week 6 against Giants

Brandon Scherff activated from IR, likely to start Week 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team delivered a rare batch of good news Friday by activating right guard Brandon Scherff off the injured reserve list.

That means after missing the last three games for Washington the three-time Pro Bowler should be back in the lineup this weekend when the team travels to New York for an NFC East contest against the Giants. Scherff injured his knee Week 2 in Arizona.

"We’re talking about an All-Pro type player, so it’ll be good to have [Scherff] back out on the football field,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Friday.

Scherff's return comes at a near ideal time for Washington as the Rams destroyed the line of scrimmage last week in a 30-10 loss. Los Angeles defensive tackle Aaron Donald dominated the interior of the Washington offensive line with four sacks and the Rams rolled up eight sacks as a team.

The Giants don't have an interior threat like Donald (nobody does, Donald's probably the best defensive player in the NFL), but Scherff might be helpful in getting the Washington run game going too.

Last week against the Rams, the Burgundy and Gold totaled just 38 yards on the ground. In fact, the Week 5 loss was one of Washington's worst offensive performances in years.

It would be a good time for Scherff to perform well.

When healthy, he's one of the best guards in the league, though he's playing the 2020 season on a one-year franchise tag. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to stay healthy the last few seasons. To sign a mega-payday this offseason, sustained availability would be quite helpful for the 2015 No. 5 overall pick.