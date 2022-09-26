Brandon Robinson joins Charlotte Hornets staff

Former UNC basketball wing Brandon Robinson has taken the next step in his career, this time taking a step up to the NBA.

Robinson, who previously served as a graduate assistant for UNC this year, is joining the Charlotte Hornets staff as a Basketball Operations Assistant, according to Tar Heel International.

Even though he was on the staff for just one season, Robinson told Tar Heel International in an exclusive interview that he learned a lot about the ins and outs of being on a coaching staff.

“I learned a lot from being on staff. I took something from every coach and staff member that helped me grow. Including the day-to-day operations that go into college coaching, whether that’s going out to recruit, learning to make a practice plan, scheduling or how to approach difficult conversations that are necessary to have with players. Having a balance between criticism and positive reinforcement to players throughout games, practices, or just day-to-day things that they go through.”

Robinson spent four years in Chapel Hill as a player from 2016-2020. He played in 130 games, and was a freshman when UNC won the National Championship in 2017.

In his career, he averaged 4.1 points per game and shot 37.3 percent from three. As a senior, Robinson made 23 starts and averaged 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also shot 36.9 percent from three.

