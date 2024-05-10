Brandon Reed named Allegany boys basketball coach

May 10—CUMBERLAND — Brandon Reed has been named the next head boys basketball coach at Allegany High School, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Reed, who has been teaching special education at Allegany for six years, was the school's freshman coach this winter and has been the school's head golf coach for four years and an assistant baseball coach for six.

Reed, a 2018 graduate of Frostburg State University, was Allegany's acting athletic director during the first two seasons of Tedd Eirich's second stint as the Campers' boys coach.

Reed is a 2014 graduate of Fort Hill High School and is the grandson of Bob Boyle, who coached the Bishop Walsh boys and girls basketball teams.

Boyle guided the Spartans' boys to a co-area championship in 2013 with a 21-7 record, sharing the crown with Eirich's Allegany. He resigned in 2013 with a 57-33 win-loss record.

Reed attended Bishop Walsh during his first three years of high school, playing baseball, basketball and football before transferring to Fort Hill for his senior year, where he played basketball and baseball.

Reed was second-team All-Area in baseball as an infielder at Fort Hill after hitting .357

He will have significant shoes to fill replacing Eirich, one of the legendary coaches in Allegany's rich basketball history.

Eirich resigned from the position after his 21st season this year and left with a 406-109 record, good for a .788 win percentage — the best mark in school history.

Eirich became the second Allegany coach to reach the 400-win mark after a 71-49 rout of Frankfort on Feb. 7.

The only other Camper to achieve the milestone was the legendary Walter L. "Bill" Bowers, who led Allegany to 566 wins and 166 losses in 29 seasons for a winning percentage of .773. Bowers coached Alco to 11 state titles.

In 18 seasons during his first tenure, Eirich's Campers captured 11 City titles, 10 Area championships, eight Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference crowns and three Western Maryland Interscholastic League championships.

Allegany was undefeated AMAC champs six times and had a record 42-game AMAC win streak during the AMAC's 11-year existence.

Eirich has led Allegany to eight trips to College Park with eight Maryland Class 1A West Region championships, finishing as state runner-up three times (2004, '06, '14).

Eirich succeeded his brother Toby Eirich as head coach at Allegany in 2000.

Allegany finished 20-5 last season, which ended with a 68-58 defeat to Fort Hill in the Class 1A West Region I championship game.

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.