Brandon Powell banged his knee, Rams awaiting results

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
The Rams wrapped up training camp at UC Irvine on Wednesday with one last practice that was closed to the public. Sean McVay met with the media afterwards and revealed that Brandon Powell banged his knee and the Rams are awaiting the results.

McVay didn’t seem too concerned, according to team reporter Stu Jackson, but it’s something to monitor. Powell is firmly entrenched as the team’s return specialist and he wasn’t going to play in the preseason regardless of his health.

The Rams simply don’t want to risk injury to their stud returner.

In Powell’s place this preseason, Tutu Atwell, Kyren Williams and Raymond Calais could all get opportunities to return punts and kickoffs in the three exhibition games.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

