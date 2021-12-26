Brandon Powell with 61-yard punt return for Rams touchdown
The Los Angeles Rams are getting help from everywhere else as Matthew Stafford is having a rough game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Stafford has thrown three interceptions, the last allowing Minnesota to score a TD on a short drive to close within 13-10 in the third quarter.
However, special teams delivered for the Rams as Brandon Powell took a punt back 61 yards for six points as the lead grew to double digits once again in the third quarter.
Brandon Powell with a HOUSE CALL on the punt return! #RamsHouse
This was the second punt return for a TD in NFL 2021. The other came from the Bears’ Jakeem Grant.
97 YARD PUNT RETURN FOR JAKEEM GRANT SR 😳
