Brandon Powell with 61-yard punt return for Rams touchdown

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
The Los Angeles Rams are getting help from everywhere else as Matthew Stafford is having a rough game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Stafford has thrown three interceptions, the last allowing Minnesota to score a TD on a short drive to close within 13-10 in the third quarter.

However, special teams delivered for the Rams as Brandon Powell took a punt back 61 yards for six points as the lead grew to double digits once again in the third quarter.

This was the second punt return for a TD in NFL 2021. The other came from the Bears’ Jakeem Grant.

