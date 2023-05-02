Brandon Pili will try to stick on the Dolphins’ roster and join Austin Jackson as a Miami Trojan

Former USC defensive lineman Brandon Pili joins Austin Jackson as a former Trojan on the Miami Dolphins’ roster. It will be Pili’s goal to stick on the roster and show that he can give the Dolphins lasting value.

Pili was signed as a UDFA by the Dolphins to add some depth up front for Mike McDaniels in 2023.

The longtime USC defensive tackle boasts impressive size at 6-foot-3 and 345 pounds. Injuries reduced playing time for Pili, but he flashed signs of his potential when he was healthy.

Pili recorded 15 tackles with 15 QB pressures and a sack in 2022. He was a former three-star prospect from Dimond High in Anchorage (Ak.), where he started three years at defensive tackles.

He has 49 tackles, including 7.5 for losses (with 2.5 sacks), 3 deflections, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal in his career. He has appeared in 38 games in his career, starting five times.

I think Pili makes the practice squad as a backup defensive lineman if he stay healthy in camp. Pili’s work ethic was widely lauded by USC coaches. He did not fail to give maximum effort on the field. Health has been his main limitation. If his body cooperates, Pili can make something of his professional ambitions.

