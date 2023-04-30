Brandon Pili signs UDFA deal with Miami Dolphins

The USC Trojans produced four NFL draft picks in 2023: Jordan Addison went to the Minnesota Vikings in the first round, followed by Tuli Tuipulotu (second round, Los Angeles Chargers), Mekhi Blackmon (third round, Vikings), and Andrew Vorhees (seventh round, Baltimore Ravens).

After those draft picks came and went, the focus shifted to undrafted free agent deals. Travis Dye found one with the New York Jets. Elsewhere in the AFC East, former USC defensive lineman Brandon Pili was able to ink a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Pili’s USC career was interrupted by injuries. We didn’t get to see the full measure of what he could do. Yet, Pili’s work ethic was outstanding and coaches had great things to say about him. All Pili could reasonably ask for was a chance to prove himself in the NFL. The Dolphins have given him that opportunity.

Pili joins Austin Jackson as a former Trojan on the Miami roster.

Former USC DL Brandon Pili is signing with the #Dolphins on a deal that includes $100,00 guaranteed, per his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

More 2022 NFL Draft!

USC CB Chris Steele declares for 2022 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire