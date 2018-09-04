Brandon Phillips becomes first No. 0 in Red Sox history

Veteran infielder Brandon Phillips will make a little history when he gets into a game for the Red Sox after being added to the roster from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday.

He'll be wearing uniform number 0 - a first in the 118 seasons of the franchise.

Phillips, 37, signed to a minor league deal earlier this summer, has worn No. 4 with the Reds and Angels, but that's retired by the Red Sox. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, he then asked for the "weirdest number." So he's the first 0 in Sox history.

Robert Parish (00) and Avery Bradley (0) had pretty good luck with their zeroes with the Celtics. Al Oliver (a .303 career hitter with 2,743 hits), who wore 0 with the Rangers and Expos, is probably the best 0 in MLB history. 

Phillips hit .302 with four homers and 19 RBI in 38 games with the PawSox, playing second, third and DH.

