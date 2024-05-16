Mets scratch Brandon Nimmo from Thursday's lineup against Phillies

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been scratched from the Mets' lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Nimmo is "dealing with a stomach bug."

Nimmo was originally slated to play left field and hit in his usual leadoff spot against his former teammate Taijuan Walker, but it appears he'll be sidelined instead.

Tyrone Taylor has been bumped up to the top of the order in his place, and DJ Stewart will now play left field.

Nimmo, of course, was dealing with an intercostal injury he suffered last weekend against the Atlanta Braves, but Mets fans can take a sigh of relief knowing that this is unrelated.

The outfielder was sidelined due to the injury to start Sunday's game, but he came off the bench and played three innings in the field before cracking the walk-off home run.

Since then, Nimmo has gone a combined 0-for-12 over the first three games of this series.