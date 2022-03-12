Brandon Nimmo 'open' to extension with Mets: 'This is all I've known'

Brandon Nimmo speaking to media in PSL street clothes

Brandon Nimmo is one of three homegrown Mets who could be set to hit the free agent market after this season, along with Seth Lugo and Jacob deGrom (who has a player opt-out after this season) .

But the six-year vet said he is "open" to an extension with the club.

“This is all I’ve known, being a New York Met, and I like the direction that this team is headed," Nimmo said. "I think that Steve [Cohen] at the helm of things is, he wants to win and will do what it takes to win. That’s what you need, first and foremost, is someone that’s willing to do it.

"I know being here for as long as I have, every year, all I hear about is the '69 Mets and the '86 Mets. I want to be one of those teams that brings a World Series back. I think that would be amazing to have a parade in New York. I would like to be a part of that. I haven’t been approached. We’ll see what happens, but definitely not against [an extension]."

Nimmo's future could be in doubt with the signing of Starling Marte - he confirmed that the Mets have not approached him about a new deal (of course, players were unable to be in contract with their front office during the lockout, so that could mean nothing).

But for now, Nimmo is vying for a World Series title with, on paper, the best Mets team in a long while.

“It’s good to be back. It’s good to be back in the Florida weather and the Florida wind. We’re excited. I’ve been preparing for a while now for it, and I’m just excited to get with the guys and start building chemistry and camaraderie and start pushing towards that ultimate goal.”

NIMMO ON LABOR NEGOTIATIONS

Nimmo is the Mets' union rep, and was right smack in the middle of what became heated discussions during the lockout.

But with a deal done, despite the players' perhaps not getting everything they wanted, the outfielder is certainly relieved.

"When you come to a deal, though, I think both sides are gonna agree that they had to give up some things that they were passionate about, and that’s the same for the owners’ side, so that’s part of making a deal," Nimmo said. "Each side is going to concede some things. So I think that’s what happened. Both sides came to an agreement that they were good with, but had to give up some things that maybe they didn’t want to at first, and I think that comes from both sides.

“There are differences in a union, and that’s what makes us strong," he added. "That’s what makes up a strong example of a union that we are, and we’re gonna challenge each other in that. Ultimately, it comes down to what do majority of the players want to do. And with that, the players spoke, we had a deal done, and now we’re excited to play.”