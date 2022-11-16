Brandon Nimmo free agency buzz: Yankees have checked in

Brandon Nimmo reacts to RBI single cropped 10/8/22

Here is the latest buzz and rumors surrounding Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo's free agency...

Nov. 16, 9:19 a.m.

The Yankees have interest in Nimmo, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported during The Show podcast he hosts with fellow Post reporter Joel Sherman.

"They have reached out, at least, for Brandon Nimmo. … The Mets would obviously like to get Nimmo back, we heard there’s a majority of teams interested," Heyman said. "I think it’s interesting, too, that the Yankees have looked at him. They are looking at two outfielders, presumably, and hopefully, that’s [Aaron] Judge and one other."

Sherman added that he felt the Yankees were just doing their "due diligence" by looking into Nimmo.

That belief from Sherman tracks, since it's difficult to envision the Yankees signing both Judge and Nimmo.

The Yanks currently have outfielders Aaron Hicks and Harrison Bader under contract, and are interested in re-signing free agent Andrew Benintendi.

Nov. 10, 11:58 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners have "expressed formal interest" in Nimmo, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Morosi notes that the Mariners are looking for both a lefty bat and increasing their on-base percentage as a team, and Nimmo certainly fits the bill for both categories.

It's worth nothing, though, that the Mariners had rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez play 130 games in center field this past season, meaning Nimmo or Rodriguez would have to move to a corner spot if Seattle did in fact sign the Wyoming native.

The 29-year-old Nimmo is coming off another strong season, slashing .274/.367/.433 with 16 home runs, 64 RBI and a career-best 102 runs scored. Nimmo's defense in center field also took a big step forward, making him one of the best center fielders available in this year's free agency class.

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino previously reported that Nimmo, along with the recently signed Edwin Diaz, was at the top of the Mets' list of internal free agent priorities, and that the team loves Nimmo "both as a player and as part of their culture."