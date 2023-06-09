Brandon Nicholson's decision to commit to Stanford football goes beyond athletics

Brandon Nicholson knew throughout his football recruiting process, he was choosing the school that would allow him to grow as a football player, while also getting the best education.

That’s why Nicholson felt Stanford was the right place for him when he announced his commitment on Twitter, Friday morning.

"I just loved most of the times that I went up there,” Nicholson said, “especially with that new staff, it feels like they’re trying to start that program back up.

“Also, it’s important to me to get a good degree. That means something.”

Nicholson is a three-star athlete and No. 21 college prospect in Tennessee for the Class of 2024.

Nicholson was one of the top defensive backs in the area this past season. He was a second team, Commercial Appeal All-Metro selection, getting seven interceptions in the 2022 season.

Getting his commitment out of the way was equally exciting and rewarding.

"I’m just pumped up and excited to be a Cardinal,” Nicholson said.

From a football standpoint, Nicholson, 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback, is going to a Power 5 school with a chance to develop into a better player. But that wasn’t his sole focus during his recruitment. He wanted an academic challenge as well.

"That comes from my parents raising me the right way, always making sure that it was student-athlete, with student being first,” said Nicholson, who also had offers from Florida State, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.

Nicholson plans on majoring in industrial engineering. With his interest in math and science, he wanted to go the engineering route. With Stanford’s engineering program and football resume, it was the best-case scenario for him.

“It’s special; you really can’t compare anything to it,” Nicholson said. “I’m just so grateful for God giving me this great athletic ability, my parents for putting me in the situation to be here and I’m just excited.”

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on Twitter @wynstonw__.

