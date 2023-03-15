Brandon Miller a Top 5 finalist for the Julius Erving Award

After one of the most historic campaigns in Alabama Crimson Tide basketball history, Brandon Miller has been named a top 5 finalist for the Julius Erving Award which recognizes the best small forward in college basketball. The five-star freshman has been the best player in college basketball all season long and will likely wind up as a top-three pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Julius Erving is one of the most respected players in the history of basketball and the NBA, so for Miller to be in his company is a massive honor. Miller has the body and frame of a forward, but can handle the ball and shoot like a guard, which makes him so lethal. The supporting cast of the Crimson Tide has complimented Miller all season long, and the team has grown incredibly unified.

Miller and the Crimson Tide will be back in action tomorrow as they start their March Madness run against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi. The game will be at 1:45 PM CST on CBS.

Julius Erving Award Finalist Brandon Miller has been named a Top 5 finalist for the Julius Erving Award. The award recognizes the top small forward in college basketball.#RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/vG6sx8tjJL — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) March 8, 2023

More Basketball!

How to watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in first round of NCAA Tournament

More Basketball!

How to watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in first round of NCAA Tournament

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire