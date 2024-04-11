Brandon Miller shocks arena with dominant slam dunk, continues to impress

Alabama Crimson Tide fans are well aware of what former Tide forward Brandon Miller is able to do on the hardwood. On Wednesday night, he put his skillset to display. During the first half of the Charlotte Hornets-Atlanta Hawks game, the star rookie sent fans into a frenzy on a posterizing dunk over Hawks forward Bruno Fernando.

Miller finished the night with 27 points, three rebounds, and two assists. He also shot 9/17 from the floor and 5/11 from beyond the arc. His production helped lead the Hornets to a 115-114 victory atop the Hawks.

Unfortunately for Miller, he has not had much of a supporting cast this season. The Hornets have struggled to create a consistent rotation and have had to deal with multiple injuries this season. Needless to say, Miller has been more than dependable for the Hornets.

Miller will look to close out the season on a strong note heading into the offseason with the Hornets. Two games are remaining on the Hornets’ schedule. Those two games will come on the road against the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

