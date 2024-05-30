Brandon Miller shares hilarious story of Michael Jordan talking trash then air balling a free throw

Despite only spending one season with the Alabama Crimson Tide before heading off to the NBA, Brandon miller will be in the conversation of the all-time greats in Tuscaloosa. Miller was the best college basketball player in the country during the 2022-23 season as he guided the Crimson Tide to a 31-6 record with an SEC regular season and tournament title and earned the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness.

Miller averaged 18.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg and 2.1 apg with Alabama before being selected No. 2 overall by Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets. If it was any other year, Miller would almost certainly have been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but unfortunately, all-time prospect Victor Wembanyama was also in the 2023 draft class.

The Hornets were never going to be able to pass on Miller’s talent, but Jordan was a huge advocate of brining in the 6’7 small forward. Miller appeared on the Knuckleheads podcast this week and shared a hilarious story of the first time het got to meet Jordan in person. Miller laughs at the memory saying, “He was talking cash money to me, then I seen him airball the free throw, and it was just up from there. You know, Jordan missing a free throw is crazy.”

Miller was sensational in his rookie season with the Hornets as he was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month three separate times. He was also named a First-team All-Rookie earlier in the week.

Brandon Miller tells the story of Michael Jordan airballing a free-throw during Miller's first workout with the charlotte Hornets: "Jordan missing a free-throw is crazy. Jordan airballing a free-throw? Crazy." 😂💀

