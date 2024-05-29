Brandon Miller shares hilarious Michael Jordan story

Another day, another story on UNC legend Michael Jordan, this time shared by Charlotte Hornets Brandon Miller while appearing on the knucklehead podcast.

The knucklehead podcast with retired NBA players Quentin Richardson and Darius Miller hosted Miller on their pod asking the rookie about his first time meeting Jordan. Miller at the time went in for a workout with the Hornets, the team that would eventually draft him with the 3rd overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

That’s when the first time he met Jordan according to Miller, with a hilarious moment happening during the encounter.

Brandon Miller says Michael Jordan was talking trash to him, and then Jordan airballed a free throw 😅 (🎥 Knuckle Heads / h/t @CourtsideBuzzX ) pic.twitter.com/ZD655Qc2r2 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 28, 2024

Seeing Jordan airball a free throw has to be the equivalent of seeing a unicorn cross the street. It’s safe to say it has worked out for the Hornets, with Miller fitting in nicely and being named to the NBA All-Rookie first team.

Miller averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Down the stretch, Miller was counted on heavily, with Lamelo Ball being sidelined, for the majority of the season.

Jordan has yet to confirm or deny Miller’s claims of his airballed free throw.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire