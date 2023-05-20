Brandon Miller mock draft status post 2023 NBA lottery

One of the most unique things about the NBA is the way they go about handling the draft process. To prevent teams from tanking, they don’t guarantee the team with the worst record the No. 1 overall draft pick as they do in the NFL. In the NBA, the worse your record is, the higher your odds will be to earn the top pick, but it is literally a lottery, and teams with a 1.52% chance of earning the top pick, like the 1993 Orlando Magic, have pulled off the impossible before.

The NBA recently completed its 2023 lottery with the San Antonio Spurs securing the No. 1 selection which will be used to take generational talent, Victor Wembanyama. After the Spurs, the next four picks (in order) will be the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons.

The order of the draft is very intriguing for Alabama fans this year as former standout, Brandon miller, is expected to be the second or third selection in this draft. Wembanyama is the clear-cut No. 1 pick, but Miller and Scoot Henderson of the G-League are competing to be taken with the second pick.

For The Win of USA TODAY Sports currently projects that Miller will be the second selection to the Hornets and will team up with 22-year-old viral sensation and All-Star, LaMelo Ball.

I agree that Miller is likely the pick here because Henderson is also a guard and that is not a position of need with Ball already on the roster. It would be an outstanding landing spot for Miller as he would likely be slated as a day-one starter with the green light to take as many shots as he would like. The Hornets organization is owned by Bulls legend, Michael Jordan, who would hopefully be willing to mentor the young star.

To back up their projection of Miller being taken No. 2 overall, Bryan Kalbrosky of For The Win says,

“Brandon Miller was incredibly productive during his one-and-done campaign at Alabama. The only freshmen 6-foot-9 or shorter on record with a higher box plus-minus are Zion Williamson, Michael Beasley, James Harden, and Lonzo Ball. He was a consensus All-American who was named SEC Rookie of the Year, SEC Tournament MVP, and SEC Player of the Year. His blend of size and shooting touch makes him a perfect fit for the modern NBA.”

