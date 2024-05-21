Brandon Miller hatches plan to reach greater heights after impressive rookie season

Sharply dressed in a custom-tailored suit and beaming like always, Brandon Miller was having a discussion when his iPhone vibrated, prompting the Charlotte Hornets swingman to reach into his pocket.

It’s a Facetime call from a familiar face. Miller happily tapped the green button.

“Grant Williams!” Miller shouts, palming the phone in his right hand like a basketball, repeating it again for effect. “Grant Williams!”

Williams, Miller’s teammate for the season’s final two months following the trade deadline deal that sent PJ Washington to Dallas, was checking in with the 21-year-old after his quick business trip to Chicago and congratulated Miller for representing the Hornets in classy fashion on the dais for the NBA Draft Lottery.

“Thank you,” Miller said with a laugh before updating Williams his flight itinerary back to Charlotte.

The scene was different from what Miller faced a year ago, when there were questions surrounding his final season at Alabama and where he’d land in the draft once San Antonio selected Victor Wembanyama No. 1 overall. A whirlwind campaign is in the books, punctuated with Miller being named to the NBA’s all-rookie first team on Monday along with Wembanyama, Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren, Miami’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Golden State’s Brandin Podziemski.

Charlotte Hornets forward/guard Brandon Miller drives to the basket for a two-handed dunk during second-half action against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The Mavericks defeated the Hornets 130-104.

He’s quickly entrenched himself into the Hornets’ fabric, becoming synonymous with franchise and transforming into one of the core pieces. Youthful exuberance continues to flow through Miller’s 6-foot-9 frame, serving as a natural caffeine.

His offseason is barely a month old and he’s eager to get Year 2 going.

“I feel great, like I’m ready to start another season right now,” Miller said. “I think my main focus this summer is to just keep putting on weight. I kind of want to build muscle mass just to be prepared for next season.”

The formula for bulking up from 205 pounds is simplistic.

“Weight room and eating,” Miller said with a hearty laugh. “I don’t have a diet. I don’t have no kind of diet. Eat everything. I think that’s the main thing: Gain weight, the correct proper weight, and be able to play the way that I want to play.”

Miller has plenty to build on given his list of accolades. He’s only the sixth player in franchise history to collect all-rookie first-team honors, joining LaMelo Ball, Kendall Gill, Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning and Emeka Okafor. He’s also one of five to win a trio of Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards suiting up for Charlotte and the third to earn the award in three straight months.

The impressive numbers — the 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists he averaged in 74 games — go on and on for Miller. And he compiled them while serving as the team’s top offensive threat toward the end of the Hornets’ injury-marred season.

That should bode well for Miller in 2024-25.

“I think just having that year under my belt is definitely going to build my confidence as far as just knowing where I’m at the court,” Miller said. “I should be a young leader to the new group coming (in) and also lead as a young leader for the whole team and the whole season.”

“I live for the moments to have fun with my teammates, get better with them every day while we can. I think just the confidence part is leadership. I think my teammates do a great job of just building my confidence, just to be the leader that I am, the young leader that I am, to lead the older and the younger crew.”

There’s a particular path he plans on following to ensure that happens.

“I think it’s how you approach practice and games,” Miller said. “I think everybody kind of follows your lead on anything as far as on and off the court. I think it’s just you’ve got to have the right approach.”

Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller (center) chats with LA Clippers star Paul George after Sunday night’s game at Spectrum Center. The Hornets lost 130-118.

This summer, he intends on heeding those words while hanging with the person he considers the G.O.A.T. of pro basketball. Miller is getting with LA Clippers star Paul George for some on-court action, and it’s no understatement to say he’s champing at the bit for the day to arrive.

A cheeky grin formed as he pondered the forthcoming session.

“I think just being on the same court with him,” Miller said, “working out together, I think that’s a blessing, just being there with your favorite player, working with him, getting better, competing with him. So, it’s all going to be fun and a great summer.”

Just don’t call it an educational experience.

“Learn?” Miller said. “I’m going out there to get buckets. Nah, we are going out there to, of course, learn but perfect our craft and have fun while we are doing it, as far as beating up on each other. So, I think it’s going to be fun but compassionate.”