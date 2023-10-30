Brandon McManus reacts to Broncos snapping losing streak vs. Chiefs

Brandon McManus was unceremoniously released by new Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton this offseason, but the kicker is clearly still keeping tabs on his old team.

After a Justin Simmons interception helped seal a 24-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ kicker took to Twitter/X to react to his former team snapping a 16-game losing streak to KC.

Congratulations @jsimms1119. Incredible player that finally can celebrate beating the Chiefs. #welldeserved — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) October 29, 2023

McManus and the Broncos beat 31-24 early in the 2015 season. Denver went on to losing 16-straight games against the Chiefs, including 15 games with McManus as their kicker.

Broncos safety Justin Simmons was drafted by Denver in 2016 and he lost 15-straight games to Kansas City before Sunday’s upset win. Simmons is the team’s longest-tenured player (eight seasons), followed by left tackle Garett Bolles (seven seasons) and receiver Courtland Sutton (six seasons). They all beat the Chiefs for the first time in Week 8.

The Broncos will now go into their bye week on a positive note. After the bye, Denver will go on the road to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.

