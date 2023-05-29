Brandon McManus posts full-page ad in Denver Post thanking Broncos

Thank You Broncos Country pic.twitter.com/9OGVE94K0k — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) May 28, 2023

The Denver Broncos released veteran kicker Brandon McManus, who played ten years in the NFL and nine years for the Broncos, last week. The move was salary cap friendly, saving the team between $2.5 and 3.75 million this season.

McManus recently signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year, $2.35 million deal.

McManus took out a full-page ad with the Denver Post on Sunday to directly thank Broncos Country and to say goodbye to the place he called home for nine seasons.

Broncos general manager George Paton commented on the release of McManus last week:

Brandon has been a key player and presence with the Broncos for nearly a decade, making outstanding contributions to our team and community. Developing into one of the NFL’s most productive kickers, Brandon made so many clutch kicks for this franchise over the years as a Super Bowl champion and team captain.

McManus leaves as the second-all-time leading scorer in Broncos history, and he will be fondly remembered as a key player of the team’s Super Bowl 50 squad.

