Brandon McManus ends up 2nd on Broncos’ all-time scoring list

The Brandon McManus era has come to an end in Denver.

After nine years with the team, McManus was released by the Broncos on Monday. The kicker had been the last remaining player on the roster from Denver’s win in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

With McManus’ time with the Broncos over, we now know that he will end up in second place on the team’s all-time scoring list with 946 points. Jason Elam ranks first with 1,786 points.

McManus went a perfect 10-of-10 on field goal attempts during the 2015 playoffs, marking a franchise high for converted field goals in a single postseason. He went 3-of-3 on field goal attempts in the team’s 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 that season.

His 82% field goal percentage ranks second in franchise history only behind Matt Prater (82.9%), and McManus converted the most 50-plus-yard field goals (40) in franchise history, including the postseason.

McManus, 31, will now seek his fourth NFL team. He had brief stints with the Indianapolis Colts (2013) and New York Giants (2014) before landing in Denver ten years ago.

