Brandon McManus’ attorney, Jaguars respond to sexual assault lawsuit

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of alleged sexual assault.

Legal representation for former Jacksonville kicker Brandon McManus in a Monday night statement vehemently denied their client’s alleged actions in a sexual assault lawsuit against the 10-year pro and the Jaguars, which was filed Friday in Duval County Circuit Civil Court.

“These are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player,” McManus’ attorney, Brett R. Gallaway, said in a release, via ESPN. “We intend to aggressively defend Brandon’s rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are — an extortion attempt.”

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco reported Monday afternoon that McManus, 32, has been accused by two women of sexual misconduct during a Jaguars’ team flight during the 2023 season.

The women, flight attendants identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II in the suit, allege McManus groped them multiple times during the Jaguars’ Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings charter flight to London on Sept. 28, 2023. Doe I claims that McManus tried to kiss her while the plane experienced turbulence and she was seated.

The lawsuit alleges McManus offered money to three other flight attendants to drink and dance inappropriately in what was described as a party-like atmosphere on the flight.

Doe I and Doe II are stated to have experienced “severe mental anguish, anxiety, psychological and emotional distress, embarrassment and humiliation” in the aftermath of McManus’ alleged conduct. Both have been removed from the Jaguars’ core charter flight staff crew.

The Jaguars were named in the suit for “failing to properly hire McManus, train him about inappropriate and sexual contact with flight staff, supervise him on the flight, adopt policies and procedures to protect flight staff from sexual misconduct by its employees, and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy regarding inappropriate behavior,” per ESPN.

The women seek more than $1 million and have demanded a jury trial.

“We’re aware of the complaint, and we acknowledge the significance of the claims,” the Jaguars said in a Monday statement. “As we continue to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class.”

McManus spent the 2023 season with Jacksonville on a one-year contract worth $2 million. He signed with Washington on a one-year, $3.6 million deal this offseason.

“Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus,” the Commanders said via release on Monday. “We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.”

