Brandon McManus announces that Broncos have released him

Well, you don’t see this often.

The Denver Broncos have released veteran kicker Brandon McManus. The source of that news? McManus himself.

“The @Broncos have informed me I’ve been released. More to come in the following days,” McManus tweeted from his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

McManus, 31, joined the team in 2014 after brief stints with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants. McManus became Denver’s full-time kicker in 2015 and he went a perfect 10-of-10 on field goal attempts in the playoffs that year as the Broncos went on to win the Super Bowl.

McManus had been the last remaining player on the roster from the team’s Super Bowl 50 win. He will now become a free agent and will likely draw interest from several teams.

