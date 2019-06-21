Brandon McManus: Always good to have another kicker competing against you

The Broncos had kicker Taylor Bertolet on their roster for part of the 2018 offseason, but he was cut in early May so he never really competed with Brandon McManus for the kicking job in Denver.

That could be different this summer. Bertolet signed with the Broncos in late April after making 8-of-14 field goal attempts for the Salt Lake entry in the Alliance of American Football and is set to go to camp with the team next month.

McManus has been the kicker in Denver for the last five years and is coming off a year that saw him make every field goal inside of 50 yards while missing 5-of-7 from longer range. He said he’s comfortable competing with someone in camp and feels comfortable competing with those outside the team as well.

“I’ve had another kicker in camp with me every other year,” McManus said, via the Denver Post. “It’s nothing that I’m not used to and it’s always good to have someone competing against you. And it’s not just [Bertolet]. There are 31 other jobs out there and a bunch of others kicking as well.”

Head coach Vic Fangio said that Bertolet will have to “knock him out like in a heavyweight battle” to win the job this summer, which may be a Buster Douglas-level upset given McManus’s successful run in Denver thus far.