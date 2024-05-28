Brandon McManus accused of sexual assault

Two women have accused kicker Brandon McManus of sexually assaulting them during a flight to London during the 2023 NFL season, according to a report from ESPN’s Michael DiRocco.

The Denver Broncos cut McManus last spring and he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The alleged incidents happened during the Jaguars’ flight to London for a game against the Atlanta Falcons last September.

In a lawsuit, the two women have accused McManus of “rubbing himself against them and grinding against them,” according to DiRocco. He has also been accused of attempting to kiss one of the flight attendants.

The Jaguars opted not to re-sign McManus after the 2023 season and he then signed a one-year with the Washington Commanders.

“Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus,” the Commanders said in a statement, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.”

McManus, 32, played for the Broncos from 2014-2022, helping the team win Super Bowl 50 in 2015. He married his wife, Nadia, in 2016. The veteran kicker is entering his 11th season in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire