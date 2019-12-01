Brandon McManus throws tantrum when Vic Fangio won't let him try 65-yard field goal

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus proved one thing Sunday: Kickers are fierce competitors. McManus exploded with rage after he missed out on a chance at a record-breaking kick during Week 13.

The moment occurred one second before halftime. The Broncos had the ball on the Chargers’ 47-yard line, and had a tough decision to make. The team could either throw up a deep ball and hope for the best, or send out McManus for a 65-yard attempt. If McManus made the kick, he would have set the record for longest field goal in an NFL game.

It looked like McManus would get that opportunity. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio initially sent out the kicking team, but changed his mind. McManus was visibly upset as he walked off the field. Once he got to the sideline, McManus threw his helmet on the ground.

Brandon McManus FURIOUS that Vic Fangio won’t let him kick a long field goal. Then the Broncos draw a delay of game penalty after leaving the offense out pic.twitter.com/lhs7G9BkYu — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 1, 2019

To make matters worse, the Broncos took a delay of game after putting McManus off the field. The team attempted one final offensive play before halftime. Quarterback Drew Lock hit Courtland Sutton with a 33-yard pass, but the Broncos did not get into the end zone.

The tension didn’t improve at half time. As McManus was warming up before the third quarter, he made sure to line up from 65 yards out to prove he could have made the kick before halftime.

Brandon McManus won’t let it go. pic.twitter.com/04QRZ9BcMf — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 1, 2019

In an incredible coincidence, McManus then booted the third-quarter kickoff 65 yards. That doesn’t prove anything — as a kickoff and a field goal are different things — it just made for an eerie sequence of events.

McManus continued to take out his anger on the ball the rest of the way. In the fourth quarter, he hit two 50-plus-yard field goals. That second field goal came as time expired, giving the Broncos the 23-20 win.

McManus may have missed a chance at history, but he played the hero.

