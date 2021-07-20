Brandon Marsh's RBI double
Brandon Marsh rips a ground-ball double down the left-field line to score Phil Gosselin and get his first Major League RBI in the 9th
Olivia Breen, the British double Paralympic world champion who will compete at the Tokyo Games next month, was left “speechless” after being told that her briefs were “too short and inappropriate” by an official at the English Championships. Welsh para-athlete Breen was wearing official 2021 Adidas briefs when the incident occurred after she competed in the long jump in Bedford at Sunday’s event and questioned whether a male competitor would be subjected to similar remarks. The 24-year-old, who
It pays to play well in major championships.
The European Handball Federation's disciplinary commission imposed a $177 fine per player after the team chose to wear shorts at a recent game.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has started 146 career games, and he has played for eight teams. The quarterback this season is the unquestioned starter for his ninth team, and Fitzpatrick rates Washington as the best opportunity he has had in his now 17-year career. “This is the best situation I’ve ever been in or the best situation [more]
Ray Allen had some nasty scrapes after a bike crash.
LeBron James made an appearance during Game 5 of the NBA Finals and drew the attention of many throughout the game.
Cade Cunningham is the heavy favorite to hear his name called first, while one player is sneaking into the top five after strong pre-draft workouts and meetings with teams.
After closing with a 65, Brooks Koepka never cracked a smile during his post-round news conferences at the 149th British Open.
As Phoenix tries to force a Game 7, Devin Booker defends Chris Paul's playoff shortcoming while Paul defends Booker's solo scoring dominance.
The two-time Paralympic world champion said she has been wearing the same style sprint briefs for many years and plans to wear the shorts in Tokyo.
The LPGA mom squad is about to get bigger.
This is like picking up two linemen!
Michael Felger and Cedric Maxwell discuss which star players around the league would make sense for the Celtics to trade Jaylen Brown for.
Team President Marc Badain resigns on Monday from Las Vegas Raiders
It was bound to happen. After several close encounters, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen finally collided on track – with enormous consequences. It not just rekindled a championship that was drifting towards Red Bull but set it ablaze. Hamilton left Silverstone with a record-breaking eighth victory at the track and renewed vigour. Verstappen left in an ambulance and with his 33-point lead cut to single figures. This first-lap crash was an incident that has changed 2021’s title fight for good. C
The Red Sox have been in a bit of a funk as of late. Here's how their struggles impacted their spot in our updated MLB Power Rankings.
The fan who hit Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball during Saturday's game at Yankee Stadium has been banned for life from every MLB ballpark.
Now this was Bucco Bizarro at its best. The Pittsburgh Pirates swiped three runs Sunday when Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker mistakenly batted a fair ball into foul territory, prompting a wild argument in which New York manager Luis Rojas was ejected. With the bases loaded and one out in the first inning, Kevin Newman hit a dribbler down the third base line.
The Mets win an 11-inning thriller, 15-10, over the Reds that saw seven homers by New York and Edwin Diaz blowing his third consecutive save.
Becca Meyers, a medal contender, was told she'd have to navigate Tokyo without the aid of her personal care assistant because of COVID-19 restrictions.