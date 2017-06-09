Brandon Marshall wonders if Jets still have 11 players

Brandon Marshall moved to the stable side of MetLife Stadium this offseason, but the veteran wide receiver admitted concern for his former Jets teammates.

Marshall was an early part of the Jets diaspora, cut in March, and landed safely with the Giants.

But he told TMZ his concern for his former team was at a basic level.

“I am happy where I’m at now and the Jets will be all right,” he said, via the New York Daily News. “Will they have enough people to line up? Man, that’s the question.

“I think eventually they’ll be all right but I don’t know if they’re gonna have enough men to line up.”

After this offseason’s purge, which peeled nearly $68 million off the payroll, the Jets are going to be an easy target for joke-writers and fans of other teams. And they will undoubtedly have enough players to field a full team.

We just may not recognize a lot of them.