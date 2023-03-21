Brandon Marshall thinks Broncos will be NFL’s biggest turnaround in 2023

“@DangeRussWilson & the Denver Broncos will have the biggest turnaround in the NFL this year.” – @BMarshall Do you agree or disagree? 🤔 #BroncosCountry Full discussion on #PaperRoute 📰 → https://t.co/Awu7oWkn78 pic.twitter.com/2F5sDOrbwK — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) March 16, 2023

Brandon Marshall became known as a dynamic wide receiver for the Denver Broncos from 2006-09 before enjoying a Pro Bowl career with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears. Currently, Marshall is dominating the media scene as a member of the YouTube podcast I AM ATHLETE.

Marshall has always expressed candid opinions and isn’t shy about expressing his feelings. So it’s no surprise that Marshall states he believes the Broncos will have the most significant turnaround in the NFL under Sean Payton for the 2023 NFL season.

Marshall is right to feel this way. Sure, former coach Nathaniel Hackett brought a lot of excitement to Broncos Country. However, this is Sean Payton here. He has a proven track record of being a culture-builder, offensive wizard, and developer of quarterback (Drew Brees). Payton’s hiring feels different.

Time will tell if Marshall’s feeling is justified, but Payton’s hiring presents optimism with a different vibe than Hackett’s last season.

To check out Marshall’s quote in full, see the video below.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire