Brandon Marshall shows off Patriots tattoo after losing bet to Julian Edelman

Ex-Jets WR really got a Patriots tattoo after losing bet to Edelman originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brandon Marshall will have a permanent reminder of the time he bet against Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots.

Ahead of the Patriots' Week 11 game against the Jets at Gillette Stadium, Marshall and Edelman put some pretty high stakes on the matchup: If New York won, Edelman had to get a Jets tattoo. If New England won, Marshall would get a Patriots tattoo.

The former NFL wide receivers and "Inside The NFL" co-hosts were sweating it out until the final minute, when Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt return lifted the Patriots to a 10-3 victory. Which meant it was time for Marshall get some new ink.

"A bet's a bet. And @bmarshall is a man of his word. Thanks for saving me @patriots," Edelman wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday morning.

Props to Marshall, who spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the Jets, for following through on this bet. Edelman spent his entire 12-year career with New England, so we can't fathom the sight of him having a permanent Jets tattoo.

But Edelman was confident in his former team continuing its dominance of the Jets, which it (barely) did Sunday to win its 14th consecutive game over its division rival.