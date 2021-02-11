Brandon Marshall on Seahawks: ‘I don’t think they believe in Russ’

With rumors of turmoil between the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson continuing to circulate, former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall joined First Things First on FS1 to add some fuel to the fire.

A former Seahawk himself, Marshall played with Wilson during the 2018 season. Marshall said the veteran quarterback and coach Pete Carroll have constantly held differing views on what the offense’s philosophy should be.

“I just think it’s getting to a point where Russ just doesn’t believe,” Marshall stated. “I was there and I was able to witness this firsthand.”

“I don’t think they believe in Russ,” he continued. “Well, actually, I know they don’t believe in Russ, ’cause I was there. Every day before practice, I would sit there with the quarterbacks, with Coach Schotty, and Russell Wilson, and we would talk shop…

“There’s a huge philosophical difference there in Seattle.”

"Russell Wilson is beyond frustrated. … I know the Seahawks don't believe in Russ bc I was there. Russ needs to tell Pete Carroll exactly what he needs & wants. If the two can't come to an agreement then it's time for Russ to move on." — @BMarshall pic.twitter.com/YA2z5tfrJ9 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 9, 2021

Marshall believes that Wilson wishes to remain in the Emerald City, but that he may not have as sizable a stake in their operations as he desires.

“I think Russ wants to stay there, but he knows that Pete Carroll is going to continue to give him the run-around,” Marshall said.

This is one of the most interesting offseasons for the Seahawks in recent memory and what they do in free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft will be highly anticipated, but Wilson’s future will be the primary talking point until a decision is made.

Related