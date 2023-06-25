Brandon Marshall says MetLife Stadium turf basically ended his career

Editor’s note: If you click on and watch the YouTube video linked below, please be advised that it is extremely graphic and not safe for work.

Eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall played for eight NFL teams in his 14-year career and is considered one of the best at his position in the 2000s.

His career basically ended, however, after a five-game stint with the New York Giants when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 of the 2017 NFL season.

Marshall was eventually released by the Giants and landed in Seattle, where he played just six games in 2018. After failing to catch on in New Orleans and Pittsburgh, the 35-year-old Marshall retired from professional football in 2019.

In a January interview with Doctor Mike on YouTube, Marshall — who also played two seasons for the Jets — said the infamous turf at MetLife Stadium was to blame for his downfall.

“That was pretty much the last of me,” Marshall said of the ankle injury that ended his Giants career. “I felt like I could’ve played a couple of more years, you know? That play was over.”

Marshall was racing down the sideline to catch a pass out of bounds when he lost his footing and his legs went in unnatural directions.

“I snapped my deltoid,” Marshall said. “That’s really hard to do. That’s like a car accident. I knew it was over.”

Add Marshall to the long list of players who are pointing to the playing surface at MetLife Stadium for ending their careers.

Players have lobbied the teams to change from artificial turf to natural grass at MetLife and while Giants co-owner John Mara has said that’s the end goal, the stadium’s new turf is once again artificial.

