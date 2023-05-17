Brandon Marshall says he would end retirement to play with Aaron Rodgers

The Jets more or less got one player to come out of retirement after Aaron Rodgers said he was “90% retired” at one point this offseason. A former Jets wide receiver sounds like he’d be willing to also grab his cleats for one more run because of Rodgers.

Brandon Marshall, who spent 2015 and 2016 with the Jets and hasn’t played since 2018 with the Seattle Seahawks, sounds like he is willing to come out of retirement and play with Rodgers.

Appearing on the I Am Athlete podcast, Marshall shared his thoughts on being ready in case the Jets did decide to make a call.

“Here’s why I’ll be ready if I get the call to come back as a New York Jet at tight end: We’re going to win a Super Bowl,” Marshall said, via Sports Illustrated. “I’m going to be able to contribute at a high level, and this is what I’m going to be able to give you: 45 catches throughout the year, 20 to 30 plays a game, and I’m going to give you eight touchdowns.”

Jets fans can dream about Marshall even coming close to his numbers during his two years with the Jets, in particular, his 2015 season when he caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns, being named Second Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

It’s probably unlikely the Jets actually reach out to Marshall, who is now 39 years old. But a man can dream, right?

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire