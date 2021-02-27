Brandon Marshall makes his case for Russell Wilson to the Bears

Chicago Bears fans have been having some fun with the thought of the franchise acquiring star quarterback Russell Wilson — even if it’s not likely to happen.

Wilson hasn’t requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, but there have bene some tensions between both sides. The Seahawks remain adamant that Wilson will be a part of their plans in 2021, but anything can happen in the offseason.

There are four teams on Wilson’s radar — the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Bears. And while Chicago might not be the most attractive destination — given the uncertain futures of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy — Wilson would reportedly love a chance to turn around a historic franchise like the Bears.

Someone that thinks Chicago would be a good fit for Wilson is former Bears receiver Brandon Marshall, someone who is close with the star quarterback.

“This is a guy who wants to win; I’ve never been around a better competitor. He wants to win, and he wants to win in style. The Chicago Bears allow you to do that,” Marshall said on First Things First, via NBC Sports Chicago.

.@BMarshall asked someone close to Russell Wilson what the chances are that he is on the Seahawks Week 1. "They said 60%. … Seattle is the best option. But I'll rank his 4 teams:

1. Raiders

2. Saints

3. Cowboys

4. Bears" pic.twitter.com/4D6bKhdHYJ — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 26, 2021

Marshall, who knows firsthand what it’s like to play in Chicago, made his case for why Wilson should come to the Bears. And he’s speaking from experience.

“I was there for 3 years. Amazing place! If you win there, you’re iconic,” Marshall said. “This is an iconic franchise, they sit right there at the top in all of sports, probably top-10, in brands.

Story continues

“So you want to go there, you got a good defense, and they’re gonna give you the keys. And I know they’ve already discussed this internally, of what they can give up and what they’re willing to do for Russell for him to be comfortable.”

Unfortunately, Marshall ranked the Bears last among the four teams on Wilson’s shortlist. But, at this point, can we really blame him?

Although none of that would matter if Pace were to somehow land Wilson, who would instantly be the franchise’s best quarterback in history. Make it happen, Pace.

