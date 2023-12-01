Brandon Marshall on Justin Fields debate: ‘Leave Justin alone' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Five more weeks of the NFL regular season until the Bears face a second round of the same question.

Keep Justin Fields? Or, move off of him and look to the draft or free agency?

One former Bears player was steadfast about the Bears keeping Fields on the Pardon My Take podcast.

"Leave f------ Justin alone. Leave Justin alone," former Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall said. "Get the coaching system right ... Justin can be special. Justin is special. Now, put him in the right situation. Leave him alone. Leave him alone."

Marshall incredulously said he wasn't aware of how the coaching operates in the room. He didn't want to speak for the behind-the-scenes part of Fields and the Bears.

But, he feels Fields has enough talent to be a special quarterback for the Bears. Cam Newton chimed in by saying athletic quarterbacks, like Fields, are left in the shadows by traditional, pocket-passing quarterbacks.

Newton's contention on how some NFL teams run a traditional offense shows how it hurts a dual-threat quarterback. Simply, NFL teams don't make it easy enough for their quarterbacks and ask too much of them for a skillset they might not possess yet.

#Bears fans, please listen to Cam Newton's take on Justin Fields. Would like to read your comments on his thoughts. https://t.co/tfuQ6K6UVw — Barroom Network - Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) December 1, 2023

In eight games this season, Fields has thrown for just shy of 1,600 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has a 64.4% completion percentage and has added to his stat sheet dutifully on the ground, rushing for 400 yards and another touchdown.

By most metrics of efficiency, this season looks to be a positive year for Fields, improving upon his last two seasons. He holds career highs in passer rating, completion percentage, yards per game, interception percentage and sacks.

On the other hand, the Bears are 4-8 this season and 2-6 under his leadership. Tyson Bagent picked up two wins himself when he subbed in for Fields when he went down with a thumb injury in Week 5. Is Fields the right guy for the job? Or, is questioning his somewhat proven ability a product of today's NFL.

There are technically five more weeks for Fields to showcase himself to the Bears. Some NFL minds believe the Bears have already made up their decision in that department, however.

"My thought is they probably already know the answer to that," Troy Aikman said on 670 the Score with Parkins & Spiegel. "I don't know that what he might show them here at the end of the season is going to affect that decision."

Has time already run out for Fields? Or, is there a chance he can prove he's the right guy for the job?

