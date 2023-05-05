Brandon Marshall calls Tyler Lockett the ‘most underrated receiver in football’

Tim Weaver

Tyler Lockett is a terminally underrated playmaker and has been for a long time. Even though he’s posted at least eight touchdowns and 965 yards five years running, he’s still flying under the radar.

Those who know, know though. Watch six-time Pro Bowl receiver Brandon Marshall show his respect for No. 16.

