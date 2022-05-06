Brandon Marshall on Bears’ Justin Fields: ‘This dude is next level’

Ex-Bear Marshall on Fields: 'This dude is next level' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall knows talent when he sees it and believes his ex-team got the quarterback they've been searching years for.

"This is a dude that can do it all," Marshall told ESPN's Max Kellerman on Friday's episode of This Just In. "This is the modern-day quarterback. He can make all the throws on the field. He can also make all the plays with his legs. This dude is next level. He has the flair, he has the moxie to get it done. I love the city of Chicago. The Chicago Bears have been waiting for a quarterback like this."

Marshall, who played for the Bears from 2012-2014, is no stranger to Fields. The young quarterback trained with Marshall last November at Marshall's training facility in Weston, FL, called House of Athlete.

Marshall has seen Fields' work ethic off the field but believes he can be a top 10 quarterback in the NFL if he studies more plays from quarterback greats behind the scenes.

"But the only thing with these young quarterbacks is this, understand that the bigger picture, it all gets done in the locker room," Marshall said. "It all gets done in the classroom. How you watch film. If he can master that process, if he can take a little bit from Tom Brady, if he can take a little bit from Peyton Manning, this dude can be a top 10 quarterback in the next couple years."

Fields didn't have much help from his team during his rookie season and finished with seven passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and 10 interceptions (the highest in the NFC North). His total QBR was 26.4, which was the worst in the league.

Marshall believes the bar should be set high for Fields this upcoming season but the pressure of winning a championship shouldn't be stacked on the quarterback's shoulders.

"I don't think the expectation should be Super Bowl for him," Marshall said. "I just want to see them (Bears) better. I want to see them in every single game this year."

The Bears placed third in the NFC North last season with a 6-11 record. Fields' record as the starter was 2-8.

With the recent picks made by general manager Ryan Poles in the 2022 NFL draft — and Velus Jones Jr. as Fields' locker mate — perhaps he'll gain the necessary tools for a successful second year in Chicago.

