Brandon Marshall is coming back. The veteran linebacker returned to the Raiders on Tuesday, a source said, re-joining the club he spent the spring and summer with.

He was among the team's final roster cuts heading into the 2019 regular season and has remained on the market ever since.

He wasn't the only new Raiders joining the fray, per source. The team also signed veteran linebacker Will Compton after a Tuesday workout at the Raiders' training complex.

The Raiders also added depth at center by signing Erik Magnuson off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, suggesting Rodney Hudson's ankle injury will keep the center out for a stretch of some kind. It's uncertain exactly how long Hudson will be out. X-rays on his ankle came back negative, though he was undergoing further testing to determine his injury's severity.

The Raiders waived linebacker Justin Phillips with an injury settlement. He hurt his knee Sunday against Houston while playing on special teams. There are two unknown corresponding moves that remain unknown.

Instant impacts are hard to come by for in-season signings, but Marshall knows the scheme well and can provide depth at linebacker. Tahir Whitehead and Nicholas Morrow have played nearly every defensive snap the past three games, though head coach Jon Gruden said Whitehead was banged up a bit against the Texans.

These moves were necessary considering Phillips' injury left the Raiders with three healthy linebackers. One of them was Dakota Allen, who was a healthy scratch on Sunday.

The Raiders beefed up the position as well as they could've considering Marshall's scheme knowledge and the fact that they didn't give up a draft pick in the trade market.

Brandon Marshall among three Raiders signings to bolster roster depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area