Brandon Marsh placed on 10-day injured list after hamstring strain suffered in Phillies' loss to Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA - Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sidelined with a right hamstring strain that forced him to leave Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Marsh, 26, was lifted for a pinch runner in the bottom of the 8th inning after he rounded second base on a Nick Castellanos base hit.

Marsh left the field under his own power. The team said he would undergo further examination on Monday.

Dr. Mike Cirigliano explained on Good Day Philadelphia that an MRI will likely be required to determine the severity of Marsh's hamstring strain.

Ahead Monday night's game, the Phillies announced its roster moves and placed Marsh on the 10-day injured list due to his right hamstring strain.

Phillies' shortstop Trea Turner has been out since early-May with a left hamstring strain and is not expected to be back until mid-June at the earliest.

In addition to Marsh's injury, the Phillies also made the following roster moves ahead of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers: