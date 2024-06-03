Brandon Marsh abruptly exits game with right hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies dropped Sunday night's series finale to the Cardinals but it wasn't the biggest loss of the night.

In the eighth inning, Brandon Marsh abruptly left the game after rounding second. He put the majority of his weight on his left side, hobbled back to the base and immediately called the training staff over. The Phillies confirmed later in the game that it was a right hamstring injury.

"I just knew," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said postgame. "I just saw it in his face that he was in pain."

Cristian Pache came on to pinch-run for Marsh but was left stranded.

After the game, Thomson provided as much of an update as he could on the Phillies' left fielder.

"We don't know, really. We'll find out [Monday]," he said. "It's a right hamstring. We'll look at it tomorrow. It's day-to-day at this point."

So now, we wait.

Marsh had a solid series against the Cardinals, with a hit in all three games, two RBI and three walks. He was unavailable to comment following the game.

Trea Turner has been out with a hamstring injury since May 3.

Edmundo Sosa sat in the series finale against the Cardinals after having hamstring tightness during the ninth inning the previous night.

“He’s had hamstring issues in the past," Thomson said on Sosa pregame. "I just want to make sure that we calm it down and nothing happens. We don’t need any more hamstrings hurt around here.”

And so it be.

