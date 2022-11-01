Brandon Marcello: Gary Patterson should be the favorite head coach candidate among CU football supporters

Is there any real clarity on the head coach job for the Colorado Buffaloes?

As of right now, the answer is no. The Buffs job is open, but it seems like this process will take a while, especially with the school hiring a search firm to narrow down candidates for the job.

There have been plenty of names circulating around, and Ryan Walters continues to be listed as one of the favorites.

However, there is reason to believe that former TCU head coach Gary Patterson could be the top choice amongst Buffs supporters, in the opinion of Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports:

Colorado hasn’t mattered on the national scene for the better part of 25 years, and swinging big for coaches is probably not the approach the Buffaloes’ administration should take as it faces an uncertain future in the Pac-12. That’s why names like Bronco Mendenhall, Dan Mullen and Gary Patterson make the most sense here. They’re either out of coaching or doing it only part-time (Patterson as a special assistant at Texas) and might be more willing to jump into situations where they will be valued and allowed time to build a program — and make no mistake, Colorado needs a monster renovation of the roster. Patterson, the Hall of Fame coach at TCU, will be the No. 1 candidate here among supporters of the program and the school is expected to give chase.

Patterson has a ton of experience, which might be a smart move by Rick George and the Buffs. Then again, would he stick around for a number of years? Or would he leave for another job if things go well in Boulder?

Nonetheless, Patterson sure seems to be gaining steam in the head coach race, and as the season gets closer to ending, we should see more and more rumors floating around regarding the next Buffs head coach (whoever that may be).

