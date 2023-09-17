Brandon Lowe's solo homer (21)
Brandon Lowe belts a solo home run to right-center field in the top of the 1st inning to make it 1-0 Rays
Brandon Lowe belts a solo home run to right-center field in the top of the 1st inning to make it 1-0 Rays
"We don't need to worry about it."
A 4-2 win over the rival Galaxy has LAFC back in the win column. Meanwhile, a coaching disaster in New England has the Revolution in a dire situation.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
The Bengals vs. the Ravens and the Chiefs vs. the Jaguars are among the best matchups in Week 2.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Deion Sanders' crew didn't exactly impress Saturday, but there were plenty of teams that did.
Tennessee hasn't won at Florida since 2003.
Who are the most disappointing teams in college football through three weeks?
Did Chase Contreraz actually make his 37-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter?
Ekeler's absence will be an obstacle for the Chargers' offense. The team might be missing players on the other side of the ball on Sunday, as well.
No. 14 LSU got back on track on Saturday, and did so emphatically.
The AL East and the likely first-round playoff bye that comes with it are up for grabs.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The best chance for the rest of the F1 grid to put a dent in Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominance comes this weekend in Singapore.
Verstappen will start 11th in Sunday's Grand Prix as he goes for win No. 11 in a row.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
Taylor was widely criticized during the Chiefs' season-opener for getting an early jump on the ball.
With Dan Snyder gone, the Commanders’ stadium saga is returning to the forefront of area governments' concerns