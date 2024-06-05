Brandon Lowe slugs 3-run HR, drives in 5 runs as Rays beat Marlins 9-5

MIAMI (AP) — Brandon Lowe had a three-run homer, a double and drove in five runs to the lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 9-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena reached base five times — two walks, hit by pitches twice and a single. In the sixth inning, Arozarena was hit on the bill of the helmet by a 93 mph fastball from Marlins reliever Huascar Brazoban. Arozarena went to first base and after being examined by Rays training staff, stayed in the game.

Ahmed Rosario had three hits, Isaac Paredes had two hits and two RBIs, and Yandy Díaz added a double and single for the Rays, who have won 22 of 25 against the Marlins since the start of 2019.

Tampa Bay starter Ryan Pepiot allowed three runs in the first inning, and then held Miami scoreless the remainder of his outing. Pepiot (4-2) gave up five hits and struck out eight in six innings.

The Rays hit around and broke it open with a five-run outburst in the fifth. Paredes’ two-run single made it 6-3, and Brandon Lowe followed with a two-run double that ended Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo’s outing. Rosario’s RBI single off reliever Declan Cronin punctuated the outburst.

The Marlins got to within 9-5 by scoring runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Rays closer Pete Fairbanks inherited a bases-loaded jam with no out after Phil Maton allowed consecutive singles to Tim Anderson, Vidal Brujan and Jazz Chisholm Jr. to start the ninth. Fairbanks struck out Bryan De La Cruz and Jake Burger and retired Josh Bell on a groundout for his seventh save.

Luzardo (2-3) allowed nine runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander walked two and struck out two.

Down 3-0, the Rays took the lead for good with a four-run fourth. They tied it on Lowe’s three-run homer and moved ahead on José Siri’s RBI double.

Miami snapped an 18-inning scoreless streak with De La Cruz’s solo homer in the first. Bell added an RBI triple and scored on Otto López’s single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Reinstated OF Josh Lowe (left oblique strain) from the 10-day injured list and optioned INF Jonathan Aranda to Triple-A Durham.

Marlins: Reinstated catcher Christian Bethancourt from the bereavement list and optioned catcher Jhonny Pereda to Triple-A Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

The Rays have not announced a starter for the series finale on Wednesday. The Marlins will start LHP Braxton Garrett (2-0, 4.56 ERA).

