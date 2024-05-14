Brandon Lowe to see specialist, Jonathan Aranda nearing return to Rays

BOSTON — Brandon Lowe is still feeling something related to the right oblique strain that has sidelined him for more than a month, enough so that he paused his rehab assignment to visit a doctor in Nashville.

Another infielder on rehab, Jonathan Aranda, may be close to a return.

After a slow start following his recovery from a spring broken right ring finger, Aranda had hits in six of his last seven games for Triple-A Durham, with four, including a 434-foot homer, on Sunday.

Though the Rays made no mention of a pending roster move, Aranda hinted at it with a tweet he posted Monday afternoon to X (formerly known as Twitter) and then took down that read: “It’s my time.”

Lowe, out since early April, played his fourth game for Durham on Sunday, striking out three times and hitting a 423-foot, 105-mph three-run homer in his last at-bat.

After starting his rehab playing Tuesday and Wednesday for Durham, Lowe was off Thursday, left Friday’s game after one at-bat because, per manager Kevin Cash, “he didn’t feel comfortable to let his swing go,” and was off again Saturday.

Then after Sunday’s game, Lowe told team officials afterward he didn’t feel right. The decision was made to send him to Nashville for a Tuesday appointment with Dr. Ryan Snowden, a spine surgeon he has seen previously.

“(He’s) still feeling (it) a little bit,” Cash said Monday. “And we’re just trying to figure out exactly what it is. He’s going to go and get an opinion from a doctor (Tuesday) morning; (we) should have more information.

“The good thing is that whatever he’s feeling he’s been able to kind of continue to play through. So we’ll just see where we go from there.”

Lowe, 29, has played in eight games for the Rays this season, hitting .185 with one homer, four RBIs and a .600 OPS. He was limited to 109 games last season and 65 in 2022 due to injuries, several involving his back.

Aranda went 0-for-19 in his first five rehab games, then 9-for-27 over his next seven. He earned a spot on the big-league team, and the opportunity for regular at-bats against right-handed pitchers, with a strong spring but was injured during a fielding drill March 19. When activated, he likely would replace Austin Shenton.

This story will be updated.

