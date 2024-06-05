Brandon Lowe leads the way as Rays flex muscle against Marlins

MIAMI — The Rays have been sputtering around for much of the season, seeking some way to shake their offensive struggles.

Maybe Tuesday will be that day.

Down three runs after a rough first inning, the Rays roared back to beat the Marlins 9-5.

Brandon Lowe, getting a rare start against a left-handed pitcher, led the way with a three-run homer and two-run double, on the first two pitches he saw from Miami’s Jesus Luzardo. Jose Siri again had the key hit, a fourth-inning double that put the Rays ahead to stay. Randy Arozarena was on base five times (one hit, two walks, two hit by pitches).

By the end of the night, seven Rays combined for their 12 hits, six scored runs and four drove at least one in. The nine runs were one off their season high, and the five-run fifth matched their most prolific inning of the season.

It was not without drama, as reliever Phil Maton allowed singles to the first three Marlins in the ninth. So in a game the Rays led 9-3 one out into the seventh, they had to use closer Pete Fairbanks, who got three straight outs to secure the win.

With back-to-back wins, including Sunday’s late-inning rally in Baltimore, the Rays improved to 30-31.

Tuesday also turned out to be a good night for Ryan Pepiot, which was an accomplishment given how it started — a 36-pitch first inning that had Kevin Kelly warming in the bullpen. Pepiot went six innings, allowing only one hit after the first, walked none and struck out eight.

After getting Jazz Chisholm Jr. out to start the first, Pepiot allowed a homer, single, triple and two-out single to give Miami a 3-0 lead.

The Rays rallied to take the lead in the fourth when they had all seven batters reach base but made all three outs on the bases.

A leadoff walk by Arozarena, fielder’s-choice grounder by Harold Ramirez and Isaac Paredes single set up Lowe’s homer, his first off a lefty since August. Manager Kevin Cash has been using an all-right-handed lineup against lefty starters, but with the Rays likely facing four straight (and around two off-days) he didn’t want his lefties sitting for a week and opted to started Lowe on Tuesday.

Amed Rosario followed with a single and came around to score on a double by Siri, who had a big hand, and a key hit, in the Rays’ previous three wins. Siri got caught between second and third on Jonny DeLuca’s grounder, then DeLuca got picked off.

The Rays broke the game open with a five-run fifth, matching their most in an inning this season. After one out, five straight Rays reached to end Luzardo’s night: Yandy Diaz singled, Arozarena walked, Ramirez singled, Paredes singled to score two, and Lowe doubled to score two more. Rosario greeted reliever Declan Cronin with a single to make it 9-3.

The Marlins added single runs in the seventh and eighth off rookie reliever Justin Sterner.

