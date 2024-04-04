Brandon Lowe checks out well, expected back in lineup by Saturday

DENVER — Brandon Lowe had a clean MRI on Thursday and could return to action for the Rays as soon as Friday’s game against the Rockies in a reserve role.

Lowe caused some concern when he was taken out of Wednesday’s game after reporting tightness in his left side — raising the question of an oblique strain — but said afterward he didn’t think it was anything that would sideline him.

An MRI exam Thursday proved that to be the case, plus Lowe told team officials he felt better.

Lowe likely was not going to start Friday’s game against Colorado lefty Austin Gomber, but is expected to be available to pinch hit if needed, and to return to the lineup Saturday to face Rockies righty Ryan Feltner.

Earlier Thursday, Rays baseball operations president Erik Neander told WDAE radio “based on everything today, would expect him in the lineup this weekend.”

Lowe is the one healthy lefty slugger on the roster following spring injuries to Josh Lowe and Jonathan Aranda. Manager Kevin Cash cited that factor in being cautious and removing him from Wednesday’s game. Lowe is hitting .188 with one homer, four RBIs and a .653 OPS.

Unfamiliar place

Friday’s game is the Rays’ first in Denver since July 20, 2016.

That was halfway through Cash’s second season as manager, and he is the only person still in a Rays uniform from then, as the whole roster and coaching staff has changed. (Cash and several of the current coaches were together in Denver for the 2021 All-Star Game, which he managed.)

The Rays starter in their last Coors Field game was Chris Archer, in the midst of his 9-19 season.

Here was the rest of their lineup: 2B Logan Forsythe, CF Brandon Guyer, 3B Evan Longoria, 1B Steve Pearce, RF Steven Souza Jr., LF Corey Dickerson, SS Tim Beckham, C Curt Casali.

Of the current 26 Rays, 14 have never played at Coors and only a few of the other 12 have substantial experience there with the altitude, large dimensions and other unique aspects.

Familiar faces

The Rockies have two pitchers on their active roster from the Rays organization: lefty Jalen Beeks, who spent parts of the last six seasons with Tampa Bay, and righty Anthony Molina, who worked his way to Triple-A Durham last year and was taken in the Rule 5 draft.

Chilling out

Cash said it was probably a good time for the Rays to get out of Florida and joked that one thing they can learn on this road trip is “how we’re going to play in a little bit cooler weather.”

That definitely looks to be the case.

Though the weather forecast is comfortable for Friday, which is the Rockies’ home opener, with highs in the mid-70s, Saturday looks rough. Per weather.com, expect morning rain, a high of 49 for the day, wind gusts exceeding 40 mph and temperatures dropping into the 30s at night. Sunday is dry and a little warmer (high of 58) with more high winds.

Not-so-minor matters

Though Triple-A play is underway, Friday is opening day for the rest of the minor leagues.

The Rays have two of their top prospects assigned to Double-A Montgomery in shortstop Carson Williams and catcher Dom Keegan. Also with the Biscuits is lefty pitcher Brendan McKay, trying to work his way back to the majors for the first time since 2019, having dealt with several arm injuries.

Slugging first baseman Xavier Issac highlights the prospects at High-A Bowling Green, joined by 2023 top draft pick infielder Brayden Taylor, right-hander Yoniel Curet and speedster Chandler Simpson.

Class A Charleston’s roster includes right-hander Santiago Suarez and shortstop Adrian Santana.

